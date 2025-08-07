Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan And UNIDO Discuss Industrial Cooperation And Smart City Dev't

2025-08-07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 7. Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UNIDO Deputy Director-General Fatou Haidara discussed smart city initiatives and sustainable industrial development on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

The discussion touched on industrial growth, green technology, and the role of smart infrastructure in achieving the 2030 Agenda. Haidara highlighted the UNIDO Certificate of Appreciation awarded to Arkadag as a sign of recognition for Turkmenistan's efforts in sustainable development. Both sides also considered Turkmenistan's future participation in UNIDO programs and events.

UNIDO and Turkmenistan have collaborated for over a decade on initiatives ranging from institutional capacity building to energy efficiency and the development of industrial zones. In recent years, cooperation has expanded to include renewable energy and smart city planning, particularly in connection with the Arkadag project.

