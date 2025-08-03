Trump Claims He Ended Five Wars And Revived U.S. Economy

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed he ended five wars in recent months and transformed the American economy from stagnation to“unprecedented strength.”

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, August 3, Trump asserted that his efforts brought an end to several conflicts, including what he described as a 31-year war between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, which he claimed had cost seven million lives.

He further stated that he helped ease tensions between India and Pakistan,“eliminated Iran's nuclear capability,” and closed what he called America's“open borders.”

Trump also praised his presidency as a period of economic triumph, saying he created“the best U.S. economy” with lower inflation and interest rates.

In the same post, he criticized President Joe Biden, calling him“the worst president in U.S. history,” and claimed America went from being a“dead country” to the“hottest country in the world” under his leadership.

Trump has frequently used public statements to celebrate his domestic and foreign policy achievements, though many of his claims - including ending wars and dismantling Iran's nuclear program, remain unverified.

Independent analysts and experts have questioned the accuracy of his assertions, noting that several conflicts he cited are ongoing and his statements often blend political rhetoric with disputed facts.

