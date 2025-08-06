Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Nuts And Bolts Of Regional Trade And Transport Co-Op

2025-08-06 06:06:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 6. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, with both sides driving home the significance of ramping up regional trade and transport connections, Trend reports.

Aref conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and praised Turkmenistan for hosting the international forum. The two officials discussed the long-standing cooperation between their countries, highlighting trade, energy, and transit as key areas of mutual interest.

Both sides put their heads together to stress the importance of beefing up cross-border transport infrastructure and getting the ball rolling on coordination in regional logistics. President Berdimuhamedov noted Turkmenistan's readiness to deepen its economic partnership with Iran through both public and private sector initiatives.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also noted as a valuable pillar of bilateral relations. The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of goodwill and confidence in the continued growth of Turkmen-Iranian ties.

