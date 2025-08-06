Turkmenistan, Iran Discuss Nuts And Bolts Of Regional Trade And Transport Co-Op
Aref conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and praised Turkmenistan for hosting the international forum. The two officials discussed the long-standing cooperation between their countries, highlighting trade, energy, and transit as key areas of mutual interest.
Both sides put their heads together to stress the importance of beefing up cross-border transport infrastructure and getting the ball rolling on coordination in regional logistics. President Berdimuhamedov noted Turkmenistan's readiness to deepen its economic partnership with Iran through both public and private sector initiatives.
Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also noted as a valuable pillar of bilateral relations. The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of goodwill and confidence in the continued growth of Turkmen-Iranian ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment