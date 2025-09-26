'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Farrhana Bhatt 'Badimaag, Besharam Ladki'
A video promo shared by the channel showed the housemates gathering in the Assembly Room as the voice of“Bigg Boss” is heard saying:“Ab waqt aa gaya hai iss ghar ke naye captain ke chunav ka (Now the time has come to choose the new captain of this house.)”
First in the promo comes Kunickaa Sadanand, who picks Gaurav Khanna as the captain and gives her the reason why she did not choose Farrhana.
She said:“Farrhana nihaayati badtameez, badimaag, besharam ladki hai (Farhana is an extremely ill-mannered, foolish, and shameless girl.)”
Then came Zeishaan Quadri, who said:“GK mereko strong nahi lagte inke saamne (“I don't feel confident/strong in front of her).”
Pranit talked about Farrhana's tone and said:“Iska tone hamesha rude rehta hai (Her tone is always rude).”
Baseer picked Farrhana and sharing his reason for not choosing Gaurav, he said:“Abhi aapka game chalu hua hai, ya toh shayad main aapke liye vote karunga (Now your game has started; maybe I'll vote for you.)”
The clip concluded with Gaurav bursting out in anger and said that now no one can say he plays on the backfoot in the show.
“Thank you very much aap logo ko koi haq nahi banta ki aaj ke baad mujhe bole ki mein backfoot main khelta hoon kiynki main aesa hi hun (Thank you very much. None of you have the right to say from today onwards that I play on the backfoot, because this is just who I am.)”
For the caption, the channel mentioned:“Gharwaale chunn rahe ghar ka naya captain, kaun banega star aur dikhaayega action?”
