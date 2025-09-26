Latvia And Italy Tighten Defense Bond With Eye On Drones And Air Security (PHOTO)
In the course of the meeting, the ministers discussed continued support for Ukraine and the strengthening of its defense capabilities. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining military and political assistance to ensure Ukraine's ability to defend itself.
The talks also highlighted the development and reinforcement of air defense systems, which the ministers underlined as crucial for the security of the region.
Latvia and Italy also explored opportunities for closer cooperation between their defense industries, including potential joint projects within the Drone Coalition. Special attention was given to initiatives in drone development and technology.
Following his meeting with Minister Sprūds, Minister Crosetto traveled to the Ādaži military base, where he met with Italian troops serving in NATO's multinational brigade in Latvia.
Italy is one of the contributing nations to NATO's enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Latvia, having deployed a mechanized infantry company with armored vehicles. In addition, Italy regularly participates in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, a peacetime task aimed at safeguarding the integrity of allied airspace.
