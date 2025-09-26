Baku Hosts Day Two Of Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025
The second day of the Azerbaijan & Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 is underway in Baku, bringing together government officials, international financial institutions, and leading energy companies to discuss the region's renewable energy agenda, Azernews reports.
The event features key speakers including Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy; Omar Sereteli, Deputy Head of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Sources at Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development; and Vyacheslav Gordiyenko, Investment Manager for Infrastructure in Europe and the South Caucasus at the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Representatives from various energy companies are also contributing to the discussions.
The conference agenda highlights critical topics such as the prospects for developing hydrogen energy in Azerbaijan, innovative solutions by wind turbine manufacturers, and the IFC's role as a partner in renewable projects-from initial development to long-term financing.
By convening policymakers, investors, and industry experts, the Green Energy Week aims to accelerate regional cooperation and innovation in the renewable energy sector, positioning Azerbaijan and Central Asia as emerging leaders in the global green transition.
