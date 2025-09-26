PM Modi Recalls Dr Manmohan Singh's Contributions To Nation Congress Pays Tributes On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister, late Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his long years of service and contributions to the nation. The Congress, too, paid tributes to its departed leader.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote:“Tributes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his contributions to our nation during his long years in public life.”

The former Prime Minister, a renowned economist and statesman, served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and is widely credited with ushering in key economic reforms, liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation that shaped modern India.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also expressed his respect for Dr. Singh. In his message on X, he stated:“Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, on his birth anniversary. His years of service to the nation will always be remembered with respect.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered a detailed tribute, highlighting Dr. Singh's pivotal role in India's economic transformation and his quiet yet impactful leadership style.

“We remember the contribution of Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh in nation building. He was a gentle architect of India's economic transformation. A man of humility and wisdom, he carried himself with quiet dignity, letting his actions speak louder than his words,” Kharge wrote on X.

He further added,“His vision of economic reforms opened new doors of opportunity, creating a thriving middle class and lifting countless families out of poverty. His leadership showed us that integrity in public life is not just possible, but powerful.”

The Indian National Congress, through its official handle, echoed similar sentiments:

“Dr. Manmohan Singh, a distinguished economist & former PM of India, steered the nation through historic economic reforms. His vision of inclusive growth and political integrity defined 21st-century India's golden age. On his birth anniversary, we honour his enduring legacy.”

As Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government (1991–96), Dr Singh introduced economic reforms focussed on liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation to pull India out of a severe financial crisis.

Dr Singh died on December 26, 2024, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi of age-related illnesses.