Denodo Users Gain 345% ROI, 34X Faster Time-To-Insight, And Other Advantages, When Deployed Alongside A Data Lakehouse
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Study conducted by Veqtor8 finds delayed projects and $millions at risk when enterprises operate lakehouses without a logical data layer
Dubai, UAE – September, 2025 – Denodo, a leader in data management, announced the availability of a new study conducted by independent analyst firm Veqtor8. The study compared the ROI of using the Denodo Platform alongside data lakehouses, such as those provided by Snowflake and Databricks, versus relying on lakehouses alone. The study found that organizations risked leaving millions of dollars on the table - and months-long delays in AI and analytics initiatives - by not augmenting their lakehouse investments with a logical data management platform. To arrive at these findings, Veqtor8 conducted both structured research and in-depth interviews with large companies that use leading data lakehouse platforms both with and without Denodo, quantifying the technical, operational, and financial impact of leveraging Denodo in this configuration. The study found that organizations that use Denodo alongside a modern data lakehouse achieved:
Dubai, UAE – September, 2025 – Denodo, a leader in data management, announced the availability of a new study conducted by independent analyst firm Veqtor8. The study compared the ROI of using the Denodo Platform alongside data lakehouses, such as those provided by Snowflake and Databricks, versus relying on lakehouses alone. The study found that organizations risked leaving millions of dollars on the table - and months-long delays in AI and analytics initiatives - by not augmenting their lakehouse investments with a logical data management platform. To arrive at these findings, Veqtor8 conducted both structured research and in-depth interviews with large companies that use leading data lakehouse platforms both with and without Denodo, quantifying the technical, operational, and financial impact of leveraging Denodo in this configuration. The study found that organizations that use Denodo alongside a modern data lakehouse achieved:
-
345% ROI over three years. This was derived from structured inputs from stakeholder interviews and industry benchmarks.
$3.6 million in cost avoidance. For organizations that run data lakehouses alone, this cost was primarily spent on engineering complexity and infrastructural development.
Payback in just 6.5 months. This was a key performance indicator that was measured directly from participating organizations.
3–4x faster time-to-insight, gained from virtualized data access and a semantic abstraction layer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment