TOZO Officially Launches HT3 Over-Ear Headphones With Hi-Res Sound And AI-Powered Features

TOZO, a leading innovator in smart audio technology, today officially launched its highly anticipated TOZO HT3 over-ear headphones. Designed for discerning listeners and modern professionals alike, the HT3 combines premium Hi-Res audio performance, next-generation connectivity, and intelligent AI-powered functions into one sophisticated package.







Immersive Sound Meets Superior Craftsmanship

The TOZO HT3 elevates everyday listening with a host of cutting-edge features:

1. Premium Hi-Res Audio : Certified for Hi-Res Audio and finely tuned with TOZO's exclusive OrigX Acoustics, HT3 delivers exceptional clarity and lifelike sound quality.

2. S DLC Dynamic Driver : Featuring Super Diamond-Like Carbon diaphragms, the headphones reproduce crisp highs, natural mids, and deep, resonant bass for a truly balanced audio profile.

3. 360° Spatial Audio : Creates an immersive surround sound experience that makes every track feel like a live performance.

Smart Performance and Long-Lasting Comfort

1. Adaptive Noise Cancelling up to -45dB : The HT3's Smart ANC technology dynamically adjusts to environmental noise levels, offering deep and effective noise reduction for uninterrupted focus.

2. Bluetooth 6.0 : Provides faster transmission, improved stability, and energy-efficient wireless connectivity.

3. 90 Hours of Playtime : Equipped with a robust 500mAh battery, the HT3 delivers long-lasting entertainment, ideal for extended travel and everyday listening.

AI-Powered Productivity Tools

Beyond audio, the TOZO HT3 integrates AI-driven features that redefine what headphones can do. Users can seamlessly boost productivity with:

1. Meeting Minutes : Automatic note-taking for meetings.

2. Instant Translation : Break language barriers in real-time.

3. Face-to-Face Translation : Smooth communication across multiple languages.

4. AI Chat : A personal AI assistant, always available at your fingertips.







A New Standard in Smart Audio

With the official launch of the HT3, TOZO reinforces its mission to merge superior sound with intelligent technology, delivering products that enrich both work and leisure. This release marks another milestone in TOZO's innovation journey, offering consumers headphones that are not just for listening, but for living smarter.

The TOZO HT3 is available globally starting today, September 25, 2025.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.