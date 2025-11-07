Rukmini Vasanth Calls Prashanth Neel A 'Genius' Sparks Speculation If She Is Part Of #Ntrneel Project

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) A reply that actress Rukmini Vasanth gave to a question posed by a fan on Instagram has now triggered speculation on the Internet if whether the actress is indeed a part of the much-touted #NTRNeel film, the next schedule of which is to start shortly.

The charming actress, who is basking in the success of the pan-Indian blockbuster 'Kantara: Chapter 1', was asked by a fan during an interactive session on Instagram to describe filmmaker Prashanth Neel in a single word.

Rukmini Vasanth, in reply, said the director was a“Genius.” That one word was enough to set the comment section ablaze, especially considering the swirling rumours linking her to NTR Jr. and Prashanth Neel's upcoming project, which is tentatively being referred to as #NTRNeel

Fans, who were eager to make use of the opportunity to find out if she was indeed part of the eagerly awaited #NTRNeel project, asked her,“Are you part of NTR and Prashanth Neel's film?” Rukmini's quick-witted reply only added to the excitement. She said, "Aha, the worst kept secret of the season, isn't it? I think everyone already knows more than I'm allowed to say!”

While Rukmini didn't give away any official confirmation, her playful answer was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

If the rumours do turn out to be true, this collaboration between Rukmini, NTR, and Prashanth Neel could easily become one of the most anticipated cinematic moments of the year.

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to release on June 25 next year.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film which is tentatively being referred to as #NTRNeel, only recently shared a picture of actor Jr NTR having a makeover and wrote, "The beast mode is about to ignite again. #NTRNEEL next schedule begins soon."

The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.