Rs 3,822 Cr Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah Highway Project Approved To Connect 7 Districts Of North Bihar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has cleared the construction of a four-lane section of National Highway-139W from Sahebganj to Areraj and Bettiah in Bihar.

The project will be developed on the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with a total length of 78.942 km and an estimated capital cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore.

The committee stated that the new greenfield corridor will improve connectivity between Patna and Bettiah while linking key districts in North Bihar, including Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and West Champaran.

It is also expected to strengthen trade links with areas along the Indo-Nepal border.

The project is designed to facilitate the movement of long-distance freight, enhance access to agricultural zones, industrial clusters, and cross-border trade routes, while supporting regional economic growth.

It will also connect seven PM Gati Shakti economic nodes, six social nodes, eight logistics hubs, and nine major tourism and religious destinations.

Improved connectivity to sites such as Kesariya Buddha Stupa, Someshwarnath Mandir, Jain Mandir, Vishwa Shanti Stupa in Vaishali, and the Mahavir Temple in Patna is expected to further boost the state's Buddhist circuit and international tourism potential.

The NH-139W will serve as a high-speed alternative to existing congested routes, linking to major highways including NH-31, NH-722, NH-727, NH-27 and NH-227A.

The corridor is designed to support vehicular speeds of 80 km/h, reducing travel time between Sahebganj and Bettiah from the current 2.5 hours to around 1 hour.

In addition to improving connectivity, the project is expected to generate substantial employment, with close to 14.22 lakh man-days of direct jobs and 17.69 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

Increased economic activity around the corridor is projected to create further livelihood opportunities.

