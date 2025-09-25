Arkansas Psychological Association Announces Fall 2025 Conference On Suicide Prevention And Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Little Rock, Arkansas, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arkansas Psychological Association (ArPA) will host its, "Turning the Tide: Strengthening Hope, Connection, and Community," on, in Little Rock, AR. This two-day hybrid event will bring together mental health professionals, students, advocates, and community members to address suicide prevention and expand access to mental health resources across Arkansas and beyond.









Arkansas Psychological Association's Fall 2025 Conference

The conference will feature educational sessions, panel discussions, and research presentations , offering both in-person and virtual participation. Attendees may earn continuing education (CE) credits while engaging in crucial conversations around mental health awareness and advocacy.

Highlights of Day 1 (October 9) include sessions such as:



Mental Health in Arkansas: A Focus on Suicide (1 CE credit) – Speaker: Austin Porter, D.Ph., M.P.H.

L.E.T.S. Save Lives (1 CE credit) – Moderator: Aresh Assadi, Ed.D., LPC , Board Member of the AFSP Arkansas Chapter and UALR Faculty; Speaker: Kionti Traylor , Program Manager, AFSP Arkansas Chapter From Tragedy to Advocacy: Stories of Suicide Loss & Healing (2 CE credits) – Moderator: Dr. Margaret Rutherford , Clinical Psychologist, Author of Perfectly Hidden Depression, Speaker, Host of The SelfWork Podcast; Panelists: Dr. Leigh Anne Bennett , Psychiatrist, Arkansas Psychiatric Clinic; Chris Thomas , Co-Founder & CEO, The Defensive Line; Martha Thomas , Co-Founder & Chief Education Officer, The Defensive Line

Day 2 Keynote (October 10) features John Sommers-Flanagan, Ph.D. , clinical psychologist, professor, and author of nine books including Suicide Assessment and Treatment Planning: A Strengths-Based Approach. His keynote,“Integrating Strengths-Based and Traditional Approaches to Suicide Assessment and Treatment,” will provide practical, collaborative strategies for suicide prevention. Attendees can earn up to 6 CE credits during this in-depth training.

“Conferences like this create opportunities not only for professional learning but also for meaningful dialogue that strengthens mental health care across our state,” said Dr. Tisha Deen, ArPA Past-President .

Registration is now open for professionals, students, and community members. To register or learn more, visit:

About Arkansas Psychological Association

Arkansas Psychological Association (ArPA) is a nonprofit professional organization established in 1949, dedicated to advancing psychology as both a science and a profession across Arkansas. Representing licensed psychologists and mental health professionals, ArPA promotes access to quality care, professional development, research, and advocacy to improve mental health and well-being for all Arkansans.

Press inquiries

Arkansas Psychological Association



Khiela Holmes, PhD (ArPA Executive Director)

