Adah Sharma Marks Navratri With A Heartwarming Gesture Towards Monkeys

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma celebrated Navratri in a heartwarming and unique way by feeding monkeys.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, she wished her fans a joyful festival, writing,“Happy Navratri to all of you from me and my family.” In the video, Adah could be seen feedings monkeys. She is also heard saying,“no grabbing, nicely, politely.” The heartwarming clip shows the 'Kerala Story' actress, clad in a saree, standing in a park as she hands over treats to the monkeys one by one.

A few days ago, Adah Sharma had posted her photos, dressed in white outfit, extending her greeting on Navratri.“Happy Navratri,” she captioned the post. One of the images showed the actress posing with her 'Commando 2' co-star Vidyut Jammwal. The 33-year-old actress also shared a video of herself in different avatars of goddesses and captioned it, This Navratri awaken the Goddess within Thank you for giving our version of Aigiri Nandini soooo much pyar and making it trend.”

On the professional front, Adah is all set to portray the role of a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. She emphasized her commitment to bringing authenticity and realism to the character, highlighting the effort she is putting into her preparation. Speaking about the project, she had shared,“I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like 'The Kerala Story' or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

In addition, Adah is gearing up for two Bollywood horror ventures. She is also slated to appear in an international project as a superhero and will return to the digital with the much-awaited second season of her popular show“Reeta Sanyal.”