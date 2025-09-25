Azerbaijan Crunches Numbers On Next Year's Budget And Economic Outlook (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A broad meeting was held at the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov with the participation of government members on September 25, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

The meeting focused on the draft state and consolidated budgets for the year 2026 and the following 3-year indicators, as well as the concept and forecast indicators for economic and social development during the same period.

According to the cabinet, in line with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On the Budget System,” the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2026 and the subsequent 3 years, along with the socio-economic development forecasts, were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by the relevant institutions.

The drafts were reviewed at the meeting. Opening the session with a keynote speech, Prime Minister Ali Asadov provided detailed information on the main parameters of next year's state budget.

Presentations were also delivered by Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev on the draft state and consolidated budgets, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on the concept and forecasts for economic and social development, and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev on the budgets of the State Social Protection Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov then outlined the key tasks and priorities ahead for the government.

Following the meeting, it was decided to submit the draft documents on the 2026 state and consolidated budgets, along with the socio-economic development concept and forecasts, to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with Article 12 of the Law“On the Budget System.”