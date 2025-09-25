Katara, Austrian Embassy Celebrate Culinary Arts
Doha: Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) recently hosted a distinguished cultural event entitled“Culinary Arts.” The event, held in Hall 32, was organized by Katara in cooperation with the Austrian Embassy in Doha, as part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Austria.
The programme featured the preparation and presentation of one of Austria's most renowned traditional dishes, in an atmosphere that reflected the spirit of cultural exchange and human connection between nations.
The evening was graced by the presence of H E Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara); H E Erika Bernhard, Ambassador of Austria to Qatar; along with a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State, in addition to a large audience of culture and culinary arts enthusiasts.
For his part, Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti affirmed that this event reflects Katara's mission to support cultural diversity and openness to world civilizations, adding:“Hosting such activities enriches Qatar's cultural scene, offers the public the opportunity to gain deeper insight into the customs and traditions of other nations, and strengthens the cultural dialogue we are committed to fostering through our international events.”
