Hazra Park Durgotsab Unveils Kolkata's Tallest 30-Ft Durga Idol
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 24th September, 2025: Hazra Park Durgotsab, one of South Kolkata's most popular pujas, proudly inaugurated its 83rd year celebrations with the captivating theme "Drishtikon". This year's pandal showcases Kolkata's tallest 30-foot Durga idol, a magnificent creation that beautifully blends tradition, imagination, and artistic brilliance.
The grand inauguration was graced by several eminent personalities, including Janab Firhad Bobby Hakim, Hon'ble Mayor of Kolkata; Sri. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Minister of Agriculture, Govt of WB; Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee & many other eminent personalities.
This year's theme "Drishtikon", conceptualized by noted artist Biman Saha, explores colour as more than just a visual delight - it is celebrated as a profound language of self-expression. The pandal and idol bring to life the idea that every hue tells a story, revealing fragments of human thought, emotion, and philosophy. The colossal 30-ft idol of Goddess Durga, adorned in a stunning palette of colours, stands as a magnificent symbol of this vision.
Speaking to the media, Sri. Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, said, "Colour is not just an ornament to the world - it is its heartbeat. Every shade carries an emotion: the warmth of love, the fire of protest, the courage of conviction, the glow of hope. Colour is the heartbeat of life. With 'Drishtikon', we want people to look beyond the obvious, to see how colour shapes not just the Goddess's form but our very way of thinking. Every shade tells a story, and this year, we invite everyone to be part of that story. Adding to the grandeur, Kolkata's tallest 30-feet Durga idol will grace our pandal, offering visitors a breathtaking sight and an unforgettable experience." he added inviting everyone to come to the puja with family and friends.
Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025 is open to visitors from today, offering an unforgettable fusion of tradition and innovation, where every hue celebrates life and every story inspires a new way of seeing.
