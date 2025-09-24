Azerbaijani, Georgian Central Banks Strengthen Co-Op In Financial Sector
The visit aimed to expand professional dialogue between the regulatory institutions of both countries within the framework of bilateral technical cooperation.
During the meetings, the NBG delegation shared its experience on the registration and issuance of bonds by international financial organizations, as well as on securities trading, depository operations, post-trade systems, and other key topics. The sides also discussed the potential significance of bonds issued by international organizations in local currency for domestic financial markets.
The visit was organized under the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between the CBA and the NBG. The memorandum focuses on expanding cooperation in monetary policy, financial stability, banking supervision, payment systems, and financial technologies, and includes provisions for experience and information exchange, joint trainings and seminars, technical consultations, and research-oriented visits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment