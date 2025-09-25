Kuwait Amir's Envoy Delivers Written Message To Chinese Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Envoy of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah met Thursday, with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Liu Bin, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, where he delivered a written message from His Highness to the Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The message highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between Kuwait and China, affirming both countries' leaderships are keen to advance cooperation across fields, serving mutual interests and reflecting the depth of their historic ties.
During the meeting, they also discussed bilateral relations and prospects for their development in various sectors, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common concern.
Sheikh Nawaf highlighted his participation in the closing ceremony of the acquisition between Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) and China's Wanhua Chemical Group in Yantai, Shandong Province, through which PIC acquired a 25 percent stake, marking Kuwait's largest oil-sector investment in China.
For his part, Liu Bin emphasized the depth of bilateral relations and the importance of enhancing cooperation across all fields, while expressing anticipation of His Highness the Amir's visit to China for the Second Arab-China Summit in 2026.
He conveyed his gratitude and appreciation for the message of His Highness the Amir, affirming that he would deliver it to President Xi Jinping.
Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah was accompanied at the meeting by Ambassador of Kuwait to the People's Republic of China Jasem Al-Najem, and from the Embassy of Kuwait in Beijing Counselor Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, and Counselor Faisal Al-Mouad from Kuwait Embassy in the People's Republiv of China. (end)
