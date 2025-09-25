Minor Couple In Live-In Relationship Become Parents In Jharkhand
Khunti -A 14-year-old girl who is in a live-in relationship with a boy two years older than her gave birth to a baby in Khunti district of Jharkhand, prompting the administration to decide on intensifying its campaign to prevent early marriage and pregnancy, an official said on Wednesday.
The girl, who has been living with the boy with the consent of their parents following a tribal tradition, delivered a baby girl at Sadar Hospital in Khunti late Tuesday night, district Child Protection Officer Altaf Khan said.
“We have been carrying out awareness campaigns in association with NGOs and civil society organisations against child marriage and child labour. However, we will be intensifying it in each of the 86 gram panchayats we have in Khunti,” Khan told PTI.
This is the only way to prevent such happenings at the village level, he said.
