LG Kavinder Gupta Chairs Security Meet After Leh Violent Protests
Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation across Ladakh, a day after violent protests left 4 dead and over 50 people injured over Statehood and 6th Schedule demand.
In a post on X, Lt Gupta emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security and public order across the Union Territory.
“Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, & proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, & public order across UT,” Office of LG Ladakh posted on X.
At least four persons died and over 50 were injured after protestors, demanding Statehood and constitutional guarantees under 6th Schedule for Ladakh, set ablaze a police vehicle. In response, security forces resorted to firing in self-defence, leading to casualties, Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement last night.
