Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Kavinder Gupta Chairs Security Meet After Leh Violent Protests

LG Kavinder Gupta Chairs Security Meet After Leh Violent Protests


2025-09-25 05:04:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
LG Kavinder Gupta Chairs Security Meet After Leh Protests

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation across Ladakh, a day after violent protests left 4 dead and over 50 people injured over Statehood and 6th Schedule demand.

In a post on X, Lt Gupta emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security and public order across the Union Territory.

“Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, & proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, & public order across UT,” Office of LG Ladakh posted on X.

At least four persons died and over 50 were injured after protestors, demanding Statehood and constitutional guarantees under 6th Schedule for Ladakh, set ablaze a police vehicle. In response, security forces resorted to firing in self-defence, leading to casualties, Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement last night.

MENAFN25092025000215011059ID1110109371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search