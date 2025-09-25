Salman Khan Confirms Plans To Become A Father: Fans Speculate On Mystery Mother

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, 59, reveals on Amazon Prime's Too Much that he plans to become a father soon, sparking fan speculation about the mystery mother.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have recently grabbed attention with their appearance on the Amazon Prime chat show Too Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, which premiered on September 25.

Salman Khan, often hailed as one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors, is now 59. Over the years, he has been romantically linked to several women, the most notable being actress Aishwarya Rai. Their past relationship continues to fascinate fans, especially since Aishwarya was dating Salman before marrying Abhishek Bachchan. Rumors of marriage between them were widespread at the time, and Salman has occasionally reflected on the heartbreak that followed.

The latest buzz around Salman comes from his revelation on the show that he is looking forward to fatherhood. He confirmed that having children is something he plans for the near future, though he did not disclose any details about the mother. His announcement immediately ignited discussions on social media, with fans speculating whether the mother might already be expecting or if the statement was intended to create a stir.

Aishwarya Rai, in the past, has cited Salman's drinking and abusive behavior as reasons for ending their relationship, describing verbal, physical, and emotional challenges she faced during their time together. Nevertheless, their story continues to spark curiosity among Bollywood enthusiasts, keeping the old romance alive in public conversations.