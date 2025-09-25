'I Love Muhammad' Banner Triggers Stone-Pelting, Clashes In Karnataka's Davanagere, Heavy Security Deployed

On Wednesday night, September 24, communal tension gripped Karl Marx Nagar in Davanagere, Karnataka, after a flex banner with the words 'I Love Muhammad' was put up in the locality. The placement of the banner led to arguments between members of two communities, which soon escalated into stone pelting and unrest. According to police, the clash broke out around 10 pm when groups confronted each other about the banner. What began as an argument quickly turned violent, leaving several residents frightened and forcing police to rush to the spot.

Stone pelting and property damage

During the violence, allegations arose that Hindu homes were specifically targeted with stones. The houses of residents Kasturamma and Chitravelu in Karl Marx Road, 1st Main, 1st Cross, were reportedly damaged. Several families said stones were thrown at their houses late at night while they were sleeping inside.

A young girl sustained minor injuries in the stone pelting and was admitted to the government hospital. Some household doors were also damaged in the incident.

Complaints and counter complaints filed

The police confirmed that complaints were filed from both sides. One complaint was filed by Mohammad Sadiq, who had installed the banner. He said the banner had been put up three days earlier, but on September 24 evening, some people attempted to forcibly remove it, which triggered the dispute.

Another FIR was filed by Ranganath, brother of injured woman Rekha, who alleged that their home was attacked because they had questioned the banner's placement directly in front of their house. He also alleged that family members were threatened with death and claimed that 40 to 50 people, including 28 named individuals, were involved. Rekha and her brother-in-law Hanumanthu were injured and admitted to the hospital but have since been discharged.

Speaking to Asianet Suvarna News, complainant Ranganath said that they had no objection when the banner was placed by the roadside, but when it was put directly in front of their house and they questioned it, people forcibly entered their home and attacked them. He demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

At present, tension continues in Karl Marx Nagar. Police from Azad Nagar station have stepped up security measures to maintain law and order in the area.

Police action and assurance of peace

Davanagere Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth said the police acted immediately after receiving information.

“A banner written 'I Love Muhammad' was put up in Karl Marx Nagar. Another community opposed it and demanded removal. People from both sides gathered, but police quickly dispersed them. Within five minutes, we brought the situation under control and removed the banner. The situation is completely peaceful now,” SP Uma Prashanth said.

Police have tightened security in Karl Marx Nagar, and additional personnel have been deployed to prevent further flare-ups, reported India Today.

Voices from both communities

Some Muslim women from Karl Marx Nagar went to the Azad Nagar Police Station and appealed for peace. They said that residents of the area usually live in harmony, but outsiders were instigating trouble. A local woman, Reshma, alleged that when the banner was put up, a man named Dugga hurled abuses and used derogatory language about women. Another resident accused a man named Appanna of threatening to throw acid.

On the other side, complainant Ranganath told local media that they had no objection when the banner was placed by the roadside. However, he said the issue began only when it was installed in front of his house.“When we questioned this, people entered our home and attacked us. The culprits must face strict punishment,” he demanded.

Recent similar incident in Mandya

This clash comes just two weeks after another communal incident in Maddur town, Mandya district, Karnataka. On September 10, stone pelting broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession. Clashes erupted near a mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar, injuring eight people. Police arrested 21 individuals and registered cases under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns about communal harmony in parts of Karnataka.

Situation under control

As of Thursday morning, police said normalcy had returned to Karl Marx Nagar. Security has been tightened, and officials are keeping close watch to prevent any further flare-up. Both FIRs are being investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty of violence.

The administration has urged residents to maintain peace and not fall prey to rumours.