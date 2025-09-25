Fitell Makes History As Australia's First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Investment

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Global markets continue to react to recent shifts in corporate crypto strategies, with several companies investing heavily in blockchain assets amid widespread market fluctuations. Notably, Australian fitness equipment manufacturer Fitell has made headlines after purchasing over 46,000 Solana tokens, sparking investor concern and causing its shares to fall sharply. This trend underscores a growing trend of corporate treasury management integrating cryptocurrencies, raising questions about market stability and future regulation.



Fitell's $10 million investment in Solana caused its shares to drop by 21%, highlighting market sensitivities to corporate crypto buying.

The company has committed to allocating 70% of proceeds from its recent financing towards digital assets, signaling a strategic shift into blockchain-based assets.

Multiple firms, including medical device and blockchain companies, experienced declines after heavy crypto purchases, illustrating potential volatility from corporate treasury allocations. Solana's ecosystem shows rapid growth with firms like Solmate, Helius, and DeFi Development Corp boosting their SOL holdings, now collectively representing nearly 3% of the total supply.

Australian fitness equipment manufacturer Fitell experienced a significant decline of 21% in its stock price on Wednesday after announcing an investment of over 46,000 Solana tokens valued at approximately $10 million. The Nasdaq -listed company closed the trading session at $6.65, with only a marginal gain of 0.15% during after-hours trading, according to market data. This move marks a notable shift in corporate treasury strategy , as firms increasingly allocate their assets into cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects.

Shares of Fitell dropped to $6.65 at the end of Wednesday's trading session. Source: Google Finance.

This is at least the fifth company this week to see its stock slide following crypto acquisitions, echoing broader market concerns about corporate exposure to digital assets. Earlier, Helius Medical Technologies, a medical device firm, saw its shares plunge nearly 34% after revealing a purchase of around $175 million worth of Solana. Other firms like CEA Industries, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Strategy Inc. also experienced declines of 19.5%, 10%, and 2.5%, respectively, following recent crypto treasury investments.

Fitness Equipment Company Take a Crypto Turn

Fitell's latest move comes just a day after it announced its plan to acquire Solana by issuing a $100 million convertible note, signaling a significant strategic pivot. The company disclosed that it intends to allocate 70% of the net proceeds from each fundraising transaction toward digital currencies, with the remaining funds dedicated to crypto operations, onchain activities, and working capital needs.

“With strong institutional support, we aim to expand our SOL holdings, increase staking revenue, and generate long-term shareholder value,” stated CEO Sam Lu. Additionally, on Tuesday, the company appointed advis­ers David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan, focusing on optimizing its digital asset treasury through yield-generating models and assessing DeFi opportunities and associated risks.

Despite these ambitions, Fitell's stock has tumbled 95.69% this year, with a major decline seen in February amid doubts over its valuation, as analysts described it as“overvalued and underperforming.”

Solana Treasuries Growing Fast

Meanwhile, the ecosystem supporting Solana continues to expand, with corporate treasuries increasing their holdings of SOL tokens. Firms like Solmate, Helius, and DeFi Development Corp have accumulated significant SOL reserves, now collectively representing about 3% of Solana's total supply. Notably, Solmate rebranded from Brera Holdings after raising $300 million to build infrastructure within the Solana ecosystem.

Earlier this month, Helius Medical Technologies announced plans to raise up to $1.25 billion for its Solana-based digital asset treasury, with a private placement closing on Sept. 18. Currently, 17 entities hold approximately 17.04 million SOL tokens, which constitutes nearly 3% of the total circulating supply, according to strategic reserve data.

This trend highlights the increasing institutional interest in Solana's blockchain, fueling speculation that corporate treasury strategies will play an influential role in the future of cryptocurrency markets and blockchain innovation amid evolving regulations and market dynamics.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.