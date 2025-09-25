Tax Management Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 Indirect Tax Segment To Grow Fastest Amid Digital Compliance Shifts

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tax Management Market by Solution Type (Tax Compliance & Optimization, Document Management & Archiving, Tax Preparation & Reporting, Tax Analytics Tools, Audit & Risk Management Tools), Tax Type (Indirect Tax and Direct Tax) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global tax management market is on an upward trajectory with a forecasted growth from USD 24.52 billion in 2025 to USD 33.21 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for agile, scalable tax infrastructure to support complex global business operations and compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Integration of artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in enhancing tax accuracy by facilitating real-time anomaly detection and automated rule application. The worldwide implementation of e-invoicing requirements further necessitates modernization of outdated tax platforms to comply with structured data requirements. Challenges persist in aligning modern tax systems with legacy infrastructure, restraining cloud-based adoption and limiting technology deployment in distributed settings.



Indirect Tax Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

The indirect tax sector, covering areas such as VAT, GST, sales tax, and customs duties, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. This growth is driven by regulatory shifts toward real-time compliance and electronic reporting. Sovos's April 2024 launch of its Indirect Tax Suite underscores this trend, offering a unified cloud-native solution to address complex requirements across over 70 jurisdictions.

Success in this space requires vendors to offer solutions tailored to each jurisdiction, support cross-border compliance, and adapt to regulatory changes in real-time. Providing pre-certified e-invoicing systems, intelligent reconciliation workflows, and ongoing updates will differentiate successful vendors.

Market Dominance of Large Enterprises

Large enterprises are set to dominate the tax management market due to their need for sophisticated, integrated tax solutions that support complex compliance needs across diverse jurisdictions. These needs are addressed by recent partnerships, such as Sovos's integration with IFS in October 2024, enabling real-time compliance in over 20,000 jurisdictions.

The shift towards advanced platforms is further evidenced by a Thomson Reuters report indicating that a significant percentage of firms have implemented Generative AI, with widespread adoption expected soon. Vendors that cater to large enterprises' needs for precision, flexibility, and control stand to gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence.

Geographical Market Dynamics

North America is predicted to lead the tax management market due to its robust regulatory frameworks and high uptake of AI-driven compliance solutions. Intuit's enhancement of TurboTax Business suite with AI in April 2025 is a testament to the region's focus on intelligent tax automation.

Contrastingly, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing, driven by increasing tax digitization efforts, cross-border trade, and e-invoicing mandates, particularly in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This creates opportunities for vendors to introduce local-specific rule engines and integrated ERP solutions.

Industry Survey and Key Players

Comprehensive interviews with industry leaders reveal insights into company distribution and executive roles, with substantial representation from C-Level and D-Level executives across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The report also profiles leading market players like Avalara, Intuit, ADP, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, Sovos, and others, highlighting their strategic initiatives, partnerships, and technological advancements.

Research Coverage and Insights

This comprehensive report categorizes the tax management market by various criteria, including offerings, deployment modes, tax types, organization sizes, and regions. It provides stakeholders with insights into prevalent market drivers, challenges, and opportunities and examines the competitive landscape.

Detailed analysis of leading vendors, their solutions, strategies, and recent developments offer valuable insights into market position and future potential.

For those looking to gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics and develop effective strategies, this report is an indispensable resource in navigating the tax management landscape.



Key Attributes:

