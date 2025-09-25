Qatar Attends Events On Palestinian Children Protecting Journalists
New York: The State of Qatar participated on Wednesday in the high-level event themed“Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza”, held on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Representing the State of Qatar at the event was Minister of State for International Cooperation, H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
Qatar also participated Wednesday in a ministerial event on protecting journalists in Gaza, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar was represented at the event by Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad. In a speech during the event, the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized the need to protect journalists and ensure their safety.
The Minister stressed that targeting journalists is a violation of international humanitarian law, calling for urgent international action to strengthen protection and accountability mechanisms.
