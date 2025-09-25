Recognition Of Palestine A 'Leverage Best Used Later': Swiss Foreign Minister
The government has analysed the advantages and disadvantages of official recognition of Palestine, Cassis told Swiss public radio RTS on Wednesday evening. It wants to maintain consistency, that is, that it has a priori recognised Palestine with the recognition of a two-state solution.“The question is not if, but when”, said the foreign minister.
“Recognising Palestine is a symbolic and political act that can give hope”, he added.“But it is better to keep this leverage available when the time comes: when a peace plan is on the table, so that we can give a major incentive.”'Different role from the mainstream'
This stance also allows Switzerland“to play a different role from the mainstream, a role that has always been Swiss, namely that of organising everything that needs to be done for this kind of discussion”, said Cassis. He added that, if Switzerland wants“to be useful to the world, the best solution is the one that the government has chosen”.More More Swiss diplomacy Why Switzerland doesn't recognise Palestine as a state
This content was published on Sep 24, 2025 Around 150 countries – or three-quarters of UN member states – recognise Palestinian statehood. Switzerland, for various reasons, is not one of them.Read more: Why Switzerland doesn't recognise Palestine as a state
