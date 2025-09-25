Schindler Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schindler and Accor enter a service agreement in Asia

25.09.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Schindler announces a new service agreement in Asia with Accor, a global leader in the hospitality industry. The collaboration strengthens the relationship between both parties, enabling closer coordination, shared innovations, and a joint focus on sustainability and customer experience. Schindler has signed a Master Services and Supplies Agreement (MSSA) with Accor, a world-leading hospitality group with more than 5 600 properties across over 110 countries, to deliver and service elevators and escalators to the Accor properties. The MSSA covers nine key strategic markets in Asia – Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – and encompasses all aspects of Schindler's offering, including new installations, modernizations, maintenance, and servicing. The collaboration aims to enhance guest experiences through innovative technology and tailored services. State-of-the-art elevators, escalators, and moving walkways tailored to the specific require-

ments of Accor hotels will be supplied and maintained by Schindler. With closer ties and early engagement, both companies will be able to streamline their performance and services. “This agreement provides a solid foundation for expanding our collaboration with Accor in the region,” says Calynn Tan, Jardine Schindler Group (JSG) Chief Executive Officer.“This is a shared key commitment to delivering superior hospitality experiences across the region. JSG will serve as a trusted partner to Accor, providing cutting-edge transportation systems and comprehensive maintenance services.” Accor welcomed the agreement as a meaningful step forward in operational support across one of its fastest-growing regions. “This first agreement in Asia reflects our joint commitment to quality and performance,” said Sébastien Brunel, Senior Vice President Procurement, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific at Accor.“We see strong potential in this collaboration and look forward to working closely with Schindler to support the needs of our hotels and their guests.” Accor currently operates more than 500 hotels under 20 brands from Raffles and Fairmont to Pullman and ibis across Asia, offering a wide range of experiences to guests in key destinations throughout the region. About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. Schindler's mobility solutions move more than 2 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 69 000 employees in more than 100 countries. Schindler is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 through a 90% absolute reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions in scope 1, 2 and 3 from a 2020 baseline as its long-term science-based emission reduction target, while working to neutralize its residual emissions. More information

