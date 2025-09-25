EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

MPC Capital confirms profitable growth path in the first half of 2025

Half-year revenue at EUR 21.6 million, in line with the prior year (H1 2024: EUR 21.2 million), management fees up 5%.

Assets under management increased by 10% year-on-year to EUR 5.3 billion.

Half-year EBT at EUR 12.8 million, below prior year due to high exit proceeds in H1 2024 (H1 2024: EUR 16.5 million).

Earnings per share up significantly from EUR 0.28 to EUR 0.32.

Strong business momentum provides a solid foundation for further growth. Forecast for full year 2025 confirmed. Hamburg, September 25, 2025 – Investment and asset manager MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today published its half-year report for 2025. In a complex macro environment, the key figures for the first half of 2025 underscore MPC Capital's profitable growth trajectory and resilient business model. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 12.8 million, which was in line with expectations and below the prior year, which was influenced by high exit proceeds from the co-investment portfolio. MPC Capital remains confident about the operational outlook for the remainder of the financial year 2025. In addition, a series of successful projects has laid the foundation for profitable growth in the coming years. Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Capital AG: "Following a successful first half-year, we can look back on strong operational progress and solid growth. Recurring revenues have continued to increase, earnings per share are significantly higher year-on-year, and assets under management have grown sustainably. This puts us in an excellent position to continue our growth strategy in a consistent and disciplined manner." Increase in AuM to EUR 5.3 billion and expansion of the service platform MPC Capital increased its assets under management (AuM) by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 5.3 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of around 10% (H1 2024: EUR 4.8 billion). The transaction volume in the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 1.0 billion (H1 2024: EUR 1.1 billion), comprising EUR 0.4 billion of additions and EUR 0.5 billion of disposals. Valuation effects had a positive impact of EUR 0.3 billion on AuM. Around one-third of AuM is attributable to investments that actively contribute to the energy transition. With the acquisition of a 50% stake in the performance management company BestShip, MPC Capital further strengthened its integrated maritime service platform in the first half of 2025. BestShip operates a digitalized platform for optimizing energy efficiency and currently supports around 450 merchant vessels for a broad client base of shipowners, charterers, and ship managers. In the investment and project business, MPC Capital focused on contracting newbuild projects in shipping. In the first half of 2025, MPC Capital initiated newbuilding projects with a total investment volume of approximately USD 800 million for partners and investors, which will contribute visibly to the AuM growth upon delivery of the vessels in the coming years. In this context, a key milestone was the order for the first vessels for MPC Capital's new offshore service platform. Together with French infrastructure investor Eurazeo and a European family office, MPC Capital will build and operate up to six specialized service vessels for offshore wind farms. The planned investment volume for this first offshore project is up to USD 150 million. In the Energy Infrastructure segment, MPC Capital continued to optimize its Latin American portfolio. Alongside the sale of a 51 MWp PV plant in Jamaica, the construction of a 65 MWp PV park in Guatemala was successfully completed. At the same time, MPC Capital is increasingly focusing on Europe as a strategic growth market. Earnings per share up significantly, despite lower proceeds from co-investments Recurring management fees amounted to EUR 18.0 million, up 5% from EUR 17.1 million in the previous year driven by increased AuM. Transaction-related revenues from the purchase and sale of assets came in at the previous year's level at EUR 3.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 3.3 million). Income from co-investments reached EUR 10.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 17.2 million), declining as expected due to high exit proceeds in the prior year related to the delivery of container vessel newbuildings. Following one-off expenses in 2024 related to the acquisition and integration of ship manager Zeaborn, the cost base developed positively in line with expectations in the first half of 2025. EBT for the first half of the year was EUR 12.8 million, down on the previous year (H1 2024: EUR 16.5 million) due to high exit proceeds in the previous year. However, lower minority interests and lower tax expenses resulted in significantly higher earnings per share compared to the previous year (H1 2025: EUR 0.32 per share, H1 2024: EUR 0.28 per share). Strong balance sheet as a basis for further growth The book value of MPC Capital's co-investment portfolio amounted to EUR 92 million as of June 30, 2025. At around EUR 127 million, the market value of the portfolio was approximately 38% higher. Cash holdings declined to EUR 23.2 million as of June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: EUR 33.2 million) mainly as a result of the payment of MPC Capital AG's dividend of EUR 9.5 million. With an equity ratio of 84.1% (December 31, 2024: 81.0%), MPC Capital maintains a very solid balance sheet and is well positioned to consistently advance growth in the Maritime and Energy Infrastructure segments. Forecast for 2025 confirmed The Management Board confirms its forecast for the full year 2025:

Consolidated revenue between EUR 43.0 million and EUR 47.0 million Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 30.0 million. Despite geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, MPC Capital sees favorable conditions for consistently pursuing its profitable growth path in 2025. With a strong balance sheet and a focused strategy, MPC Capital is systematically expanding its service and investment activities in the Maritime and Energy Infrastructure segments. By contracting sizable newbuilding projects in the shipping segment, a solid basis for further growth in the coming years has already been established.



Webcast on the publication of the half-year financial report



A webcast will take place on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will explain the Group's results for the first six months of 2025 and provide an update on the course of business. The webcast will be held in English. Register for the webcast here: MPC Capital Webcast Group key figures for the first half of 2025 Consolidated income statement H1 2025 H1 2024 +/- €'000 €'000 Revenue 21,561 21,248 +1% of which management fees 18,027 17,093 +5% of which transaction fees 3,132 3,326 -6% of which other 402 829 -52% Other operating income 3,660 16,456 -78% Personnel expenses -11,547 -13,189 -12% Other operating expenses -8,616 -10,074 -15% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 2,210 9,956 -78% Financial result 10,557 6,586 +60% Earnings before taxes (EBT) 12,766 16,542 -23% Consolidated net income 11,640 13,576 -14% of which minorities -247 -3,879 -94% Earnings per share (€) 0.32 0.28 +17% Consolidated balance sheet 30 June 2025 31 Dec. 2024 +/- €'000 €'000 Total assets 157,606 161,387 -2% Fixed assets 88,937 91,350 -3% of which financial assets 80,478 84,073 -4% Current assets 67,737 69,661 -3% of which cash on hand and bank balances 23,235 33,218 -30% Equity 132,543 130,690 +1% Equity ratio 84.1 81.0 +3.1pp The 2025 half-year financial report is available for download on the Investor Relations pages of the MPC Capital website: About MPC Capital () MPC Capital is a globally active investment and asset manager for infrastructure projects. MPC Capital initiates and manages investment solutions for institutional investors in the maritime and energy infrastructure sectors. MPC Capital is distinguished by its tailor-made investment structures, excellent project access, and integrated asset management expertise. With around 300 employees, the MPC Capital Group manages assets under management (AuM) of around EUR 5.3 billion. As a responsible company listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital actively contributes to financing the investment required to achieve global climate targets. Contact MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone: +49 40 380 22 - 43 47

Email: ... This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ significantly from those currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in the business, economic, and competitive environment, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. MPC Capital AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

