TX Group / Key word(s): Share Buyback

TX Group launches share buyback programme

25.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

TX Group will launch the announced share buyback programme tomorrow, Friday, 26 September 2025.



The share buyback programme announced in the press release on 26 August 2025 regarding the TX Group's half-year results will commence on Friday, 26 September 2025. With this, the TX Group intends to repurchase its own shares amounting to up to 6.25% of the outstanding share capital over a maximum period of three years. This corresponds to a buyback volume of up to 662,500 registered shares.



The aim of the buyback is efficient use of capital and return of funds to the shareholders. The share buyback at market price will be conducted on a second trading line for the purpose of cancelling the shares. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled through a capital reduction. The TX Group has commissioned Zürcher Kantonalbank with the transaction.



Further information on the share buyback programme is available on our website

Urs Fehr, Responsible Communications & Investor Relations, +41 76 361 56 95

The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, TX Group has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.



