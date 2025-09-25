EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

cyan AG successfully completes turnaround – first half-year 2025 with positive EBITDA

25.09.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Revenue increases to EUR 4.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 3.2 million)

EBITDA positive at EUR 0.5 million (H1 2024: EUR -1.1 million)

Further strengthening of international market position

End customer base grew by 24% in the first half of the year Outlook for 2025 specified: Revenue now expected to be between EUR 8.8 million and EUR 9.2 million with slightly positive EBITDA

Munich, September 25, 2025 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today published its half-year report 2025. The company has continued to develop successfully in the first six months of the current financial year. Revenue increased by 37% to EUR 4.4 million in the reporting period (H1 2024: EUR 3.2 million). At the same time, cyan made pleasing progress in achieving the targeted increase in profitability. EBITDA reached a positive value of EUR 0.5 million (H1 2024: EUR -1.1 million). This strong performance is the result of consistent implementation of the ongoing growth strategy with a focus on the core business cybersecurity while maintaining strict cost discipline.



Markus Cserna, CEO and CTO of cyan AG: "We have made great progress in the first half of the year 2025. Operationally, we have not only extended the global group contract with the Orange Group, but also opened further countries with our innovative security solutions. This forms the basis for the strong growth of our end customer base, which secures us increasing recurring revenues. With 'cyan Guard 360', we have also launched our new cybersecurity solution for SMEs on the market. We are continuing to successfully implement our growth strategy in the current second half of the year with further partnerships and contracts. It is clear that our cybersecurity solutions are meeting a huge demand - from companies and end customers alike."



Market entries drive growth

cyan made significant strategic and operational progress in the first half of 2025. The existing global group contract with the Orange Group was extended for at least another three years. In addition, the company entered the Latin American market via Claro Chile. A cooperation agreement was also concluded with an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) in Mexico. cyan is thus strengthening its international market position and plans to enter the market in other countries in the near future. Another milestone was the successful market launch of "cyan Guard 360", a cost-effective and user-friendly cybersecurity solution that is specially tailored to the needs of SMEs.



However, the expansion of the end customer base is also driving the positive business development. Subscribers increased by 24% over the course of the first half of 2025 and forms the basis for the rising monthly recurring revenues, which accounts for 97% of total revenue. The growth in the end customer base is attributable to both the development of existing customers and new contracts.



Outlook for 2025 specified

Overall, following a phase of intensive restructuring with a focus on the core cybersecurity business, cyan is on a clear growth path that is supported by new partnerships, a focused product strategy and an improved financial position.



Due to the positive business performance and the pleasing figures in the first half of 2025, but also due to investments already made and planned, primarily in new employees, the Management Board feels compelled to specify the forecast for 2025. cyan now expects a slightly positive EBITDA, which is unlikely to exceed the level of the first half of the year. In addition, cyan now expects revenues of EUR 8.8 million to EUR 9.2 million.







About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with almost 20 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white-label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand. cyan also offers the cybersecurity solution cyan Guard 360 for medium-sized companies via Managed Service Providers.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac/True.



Further information can be found at:



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ...



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: ...

