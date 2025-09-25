u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox launches ANN-MB3: Best-in-class, and compact triple-band antenna for high-precision GNSS

A new L1/L2/L5 antenna combining excellent performance-price ratio, robust design, and compact form factor - making high-precision positioning more accessible for mass adoption. Thalwil, Switzerland – September 25, 2025 – u-blox (SIX:UBXN) a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announces the launch of the ANN-MB3 , its latest best-in-class L1/L2/L5 triple-band RTK antenna . Designed for the and optimized for seamless integration, the ANN-MB3 delivers exceptional performance at an affordable price point . By offering a robust antenna suitable for mass adoption , u-blox is addressing the industry's growing demand for a reliable, flexible, and cost-effective GNSS antenna solution that accelerates the adoption of high-precision positioning technologies across industrial, automotive, and robotics applications. Remarkable performance-price ratio for real-world adoption The ANN-MB3 is engineered to deliver validated high performance at reasonable cost , providing customers with a practical and scalable way to integrate high-precision positioning into their products. By combining robust design and compact dimensions (62 × 80 × 25.5 mm) , the antenna makes high-precision GNSS accessible for a wide range of industries and applications. Flexible, reliable, and easy to integrate The ANN-MB3 integrates an additional notch filter (LTE B13) in L1 RF path, provides the best possible out-of-band interference mitigation, ensuring reliable performance even in harsh RF environments while minimizing design complexity for customers. Ready-to-use and designed with flexible installation options, ANN-MB3 reduces the time, cost, and RF expertise required to implement triple-band GNSS solutions. Optimized for the u-blox F20 triple-band platform (e.g. ZED-F20P) and fully compatible with u-blox F9 receivers supporting L1, L2, and L5 bands, ANN-MB3 enables customers to standardize on a single antenna solution that covers multiple frequency needs. Enabling mass adoption of high-precision positioning Applications such as industrial automation, agriculture, heavy machinery, autonomous vehicles, mobile robotics, UAVs, and network infrastructure increasingly require robust centimeter-level positioning. The streamlined and affordable ANN-MB3 provides a practical way to meet these demands at scale, bridging the gap between performance and cost that has historically limited market adoption. Extending the u-blox high-precision antenna portfolio With ANN-MB3, u-blox now offers the industry a complete range of best-in-class high precision external active GNSS patch antennas:

- dual-band

- dual-band

- all-band solution New ANN-MB3 (L1/L2/L5) - triple-band solution This portfolio provides customers with maximum flexibility to select the antenna that best matches their performance, cost, and integration requirements.

