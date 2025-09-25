Tork Smartone® Celebrates 20 Years Of Redefining Washroom Hygiene
Tork SmartOne
Since its launch, Tork SmartOne® has transformed how facilities manage washrooms. Unlike traditional dispensers, it delivers one sheet at a time, reducing consumption by up to 40 percent while helping to control costs and improve hygiene for users.
Over the past two decades, many dispensers have come and gone, yet Tork SmartOne® has endured. Its innovative design, which combines maintenance simplicity, cost efficiency, and hygienic performance, has made it the trusted choice in schools, healthcare facilities, offices, and high-traffic public spaces worldwide.
"Twenty years on, Tork SmartOne® continues to be a game-changer," said Tom Marshall, Commercial Director Middle East, India and Africa for Tork Brand. "It's not just about paper - it's about delivering smarter hygiene solutions that save time, reduce waste, and improve user experience."
As Tork looks to the future, sustainability remains a guiding priority. The SmartOne® system is part of Tork's broader mission to support businesses with hygiene solutions that are efficient, reliable, and environmentally responsible. From reducing waste to enabling more efficient operations, it continues to help organizations meet both their environmental and operational goals.
For more information about Tork's initiatives and innovative solutions, visit or follow Tork on LinkedIn ( ).
