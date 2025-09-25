OECD Reports Resilience in Global Economy This Year
(MENAFN) The global economy has shown greater resilience than expected in the first half of the year, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported Tuesday.
“Industrial production and trade were supported by front-loading ahead of higher tariffs,” the OECD noted. “Strong AI-related investment boosted outcomes in the United States, and fiscal support in China outweighed the drag from trade headwinds and property market weakness.”
In its revised outlook, the OECD raised its global growth projection for 2025 to 3.2%, up from the prior estimate of 2.9%. Despite this upgrade, global expansion is still expected to slow down from 3.3% in 2024.
The forecast for 2026 remains steady at 2.9%, as the report explained: “front-loading ceases and higher tariff rates and still-high policy uncertainty dampen investment and trade.”
The OECD warned that several downside risks persist, including elevated trade barriers, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing policy uncertainty.
For the United States, GDP growth is predicted to decelerate to 1.8% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026 amid tariff increases and declining immigration.
Growth in the Eurozone is forecast at 1.2% for 2025 and 1% for 2026, challenged by mounting trade frictions and geopolitical instability.
China’s economy is projected to cool to 4.9% in 2025 and further to 4.4% in 2026, pressured by tariff hikes and fading fiscal support.
Inflation in most G20 countries is expected to moderate significantly, with headline inflation dropping to an average of 3.4% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026 as economic growth slows and labor market pressures ease.
Türkiye’s economic growth outlook was upgraded to 3.2% for 2025, rising from the earlier forecast of 2.9%.
“Industrial production and trade were supported by front-loading ahead of higher tariffs,” the OECD noted. “Strong AI-related investment boosted outcomes in the United States, and fiscal support in China outweighed the drag from trade headwinds and property market weakness.”
In its revised outlook, the OECD raised its global growth projection for 2025 to 3.2%, up from the prior estimate of 2.9%. Despite this upgrade, global expansion is still expected to slow down from 3.3% in 2024.
The forecast for 2026 remains steady at 2.9%, as the report explained: “front-loading ceases and higher tariff rates and still-high policy uncertainty dampen investment and trade.”
The OECD warned that several downside risks persist, including elevated trade barriers, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing policy uncertainty.
For the United States, GDP growth is predicted to decelerate to 1.8% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026 amid tariff increases and declining immigration.
Growth in the Eurozone is forecast at 1.2% for 2025 and 1% for 2026, challenged by mounting trade frictions and geopolitical instability.
China’s economy is projected to cool to 4.9% in 2025 and further to 4.4% in 2026, pressured by tariff hikes and fading fiscal support.
Inflation in most G20 countries is expected to moderate significantly, with headline inflation dropping to an average of 3.4% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026 as economic growth slows and labor market pressures ease.
Türkiye’s economic growth outlook was upgraded to 3.2% for 2025, rising from the earlier forecast of 2.9%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment