Youtube Lets Users Hide End Screen Pop-Ups


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) YouTube announced it will finally let users dismiss the pop-ups that fill their screens with recommendations at the end of a video. Now, when users come across an end screen, they can select a new "hide" button in the top-right corner of the video so they can finish what they are watching without distractions.

YouTube notes that when users select the "hide" button, it only applies to the video they are watching - not all of them on the platform. They can also bring back the end screen by selecting the "show" button.

In addition to this change, YouTube is removing the "subscribe" button that appears when a user hovers the mouse over a channel's watermark on their desktop. The platform already displays a subscribe button directly beneath videos.

