Qatar Participates In 49Th Annual Meeting Of Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of G77 And China
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 49th Annual Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77 and China, held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.49th Annual Meeting Ministers of Foreign Affairs United Nations
