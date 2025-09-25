16 Palestinians Martyred, Several Injured In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Several Palestinians were martyred and others injured by Israeli occupation airstrikes and gunfire since the early hours of Thursday. In Al-Zawaida, central Gaza, Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre after bombing a home which was sheltering displaced people. The attack left 11 people martyred, dozens injured, and several others missing under the rubble, according to the Palestinian news ageny (WAFA).

In Khan Younis, four Palestinians were martyred and others wounded when Israeli warplanes struck a home near the Jordanian field hospital west of the city. Another civilian was martyred in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, after being targeted by an Israeli drone in the Saqiya area.



In central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, several people were injured when Israeli aircraft bombed a house.



Meanwhile, in Gaza City's Al-Tuffah neighborhood, others were wounded when a home on Yafa Street was struck.



The Israeli army continues its aggression, carrying out intensive air raids across Gaza City in particular, in an effort to force residents to flee toward the central and southern parts of the Strip.



More than 65,000 Palestinians were martyred, and 167,160 injured in the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians martyred injured airstrikes