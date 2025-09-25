Holders Al Sadd Look To Bounce Back In High-Octane Clash With Al Duhail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Defending champions Al Sadd face arch-rivals Al Duhail today in a high-stakes Qatar Stars League (QSL) showdown, desperate to halt their recent slump.

The Wolves return to the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium looking to recover from a shock loss to Al Shahania followed by a frustrating draw against Al Wakrah – the results that have left them languishing in seventh place.

“The situation is not easy,” admitted Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

“We haven't picked up many points lately, but the players are used to this kind of pressure. We must bounce back and get the result we need.”

Al Sadd and Al Duhail have been title contenders in recent years, with the Wolves finishing ahead last season to claim the league crown.

Al Sadd defender Boualem Khoukhi didn't shy away from the stakes.

“It's a six-point match,” he said.“I know our fans are disappointed. We'll give 100 percent to make them proud again.”

Both teams are tied at seven points from five games, but it's Al Duhail who come in with the momentum, having beaten Umm Salal 4-2 and thrashed Al Arabi 8-1 in their last two matches.

Still, head coach Djamel Belmadi said form means little in a game of this magnitude.

“Matches against Al Sadd are always top-tier, no matter the circumstances,” he said.

“We need to maintain our level and push up the standings.”

Al Duhail's Sultan Al Brake added:“We've taken six points from two matches, and we'll give everything to keep the run going.”

The match kicks off at 8pm at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Rayyan take on Al Gharafa

Earlier in the day, Al Rayyan face off against Al Gharafa at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in another crucial clash. Both sides are locked on 10 points - just three behind early leaders Al Shamal and Qatar SC.

Al Rayyan return to league action on the back of a confident 3-0 win over Al Ahli, and coach Artur Jorge believes his team is ready to carry that momentum forward.

“Our last match was important not just for the result, but for how we played,” said Jorge.

“The challenge now is to maintain that level against one of the strongest sides in the league. Al Gharafa have quality players, but so do we.”

The fixture marks the first meeting between the two teams since their Amir Cup final in May, which Al Gharafa won 2-1.

Looking back on that loss, Jorge said:“We could have done more in that game, but football doesn't offer second chances. This is a different match and a different competition. It's early in the season, but it's important to keep pushing toward our objectives.”

Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins also stressed the need for a response following their goalless draw with Al Shamal last time out.

“We prepared normally and worked on our strategy,” said Martins.“We must give our best to take all three points. Al Rayyan are a direct competitor, so full focus is needed.”

“Matches between these two teams are always intense. We respect the opponent, but we believe in our squad's ability to win.”

QSL Round 6 Fixtures

Today

Al Rayyan vs Al Gharafa at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (6pm)

Al Sadd vs Al Duhail at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8pm)

Tomorrow

Al Wakrah vs Umm Salal at Khalifa International Stadium (6pm)

Al Shahania vs Al Ahli at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8pm)

On Saturday

Al Sailiya vs Al Arabi at Al Bayt Stadium (6pm)

Qatar SC vs Al Shamal at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (8pm)