QAF President Predicts Brighter Future For Qatar Athletics

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) President Mohammed Issa Al Fadala affirmed that the federation will continue working to maintain the outstanding performance of Qatari athletics on all international stages.

In a statement to QNA, Al Fadala said that the Qatari team's participation in the World Championships in Tokyo achieved significant successes.

Chief among them was the bronze medal won by hurdler Abderrahman Samba in the 400-meter hurdles, as well as a fifth-place finish by the 4x400-meter relay team, composed of Ammar Ismail, Bassem Hemeida, Ismail Dawood, and Samba, in one of the strongest relay races in the world.

He added that the relay team achieved an unprecedented success by placing fifth among the world's elite, a position never before reached by a Qatari team, while also setting a new national record in the event. He noted that this result demonstrates the potential for even better performances in the future.

Al Fadala expressed deep appreciation to Qatari sports officials for their continuous support of athletics, describing this backing as a strong incentive to move forward, develop further, and continue achieving milestones.

He emphasized that Qatari athletics now boasts a world-class relay team capable of earning major results in the coming years.

He also highlighted the standout participation of young athlete Saif Mohammed in the pole vault competition. Despite competing in the World Championships for the first time, Saif reached the final and set a new Qatari record of 5.75 meters, breaking the previous national mark.

Al Fadala praised the significant efforts of all those involved in Qatari athletics, both on the field and on the track.