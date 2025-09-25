QSL Cup: Al Kharaitiyat Thump Qatar SC To Go Top

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Kharaitiyat SC registered a dominant 4-1 win over Qatar SC to go top in the points table on the final day of the second round of QSL Cup yesterday.

At Al Shamal Stadium, Al Kharaitiyat's emphatic victory was powered by their attacking prowess, with goals coming from Jordan Gele, Ali Al Yazidi, Yanis Fetherddine and Mohammed Talib Afifa.

A goal from Moaz Abdulmajed had helped Qatar SC take the lead in the 12th minute, but Al Kharaitiyat completely turned the tables.

Gele levelled the scores with a brilliant strike in the 19th minute before Al Yazidi doubled their lead in the 41st minute, while Qatar SC defense struggled. Fetheddine further extended Al Kharaitiyat's lead in the 65th minute, and Mohammed Talib Afifa sealed the impressive victory with a goal in the 76th minute, crushing the Qatar SC camp. The big win gave Al Kharaitiyat a clear advantage at the top of the table, with a goal difference of +7 and six points, while Al Rayyan and Al Sailiya also have the same number of points after two rounds.

Elsewhere, at the 974 Stadium, Lusail SC also secured full points in dominant fashion crushing Al Ahli 4-1, bouncing back from their 1-5 loss to Al Kharaitiyat in the first round.

Tiago Jose Geralnik (7), Rayane Attia (46), Abdullah Makki Al Karatly (63), and Amin Alireza Pilali (64) scored the goals for Lusail while Jassem Alsharshani pulled one back for Al Ahli.

Al Sailiya, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win over Al Markhiya, thanks to a 30th-minute goal from Anwar ElGhazi at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

In another closely contested encounter, Umm Salal and Al Khor played out a 1-1 draw at the Al Khor Stadium. Umm Salal took the lead through Khaled Abdullah in the 53rd minute. In the 67th minute, both teams were reduced to 10 men following serious foul play. Just when it looked like the visitors were closing in on gaining full points, Al Khor battled back to secure a point with a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time (90+4) through Abdullah Oyekanmi.