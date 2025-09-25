Editor-In-Chief Highlights Unity, Cooperation At Global South Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Kunming, Yunnan, China: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi has said that Global South Forum serves to“unify ranks, create opportunities, and exchange views” on finding a common framework for the developing countries.

A large number of media professionals and think tanks' representatives from the developing countries recently gathered in Kunming to explore new avenues of cooperation and strengthen the existing bonds between global south at 'Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025'.



Co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Committee, and the Yunnan Provincial People's Government, the forum marked the first gathering in China as its first edition was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil in November 2024.

Dr. Al-Shafi was the only media professional taking part in the forum from Qatar. In a video interview to Kunming TV Channel on the sidelines of the forum, the Editor-in-Chief said that the forum serves to unify ranks, create opportunities, and exchange views on finding a common framework to affirm the role of Global South countries and establish their voice at international forums.

“This year, the forum is being held in the city of Kunming - a very calm city, with beautiful buildings, abundant greenery, and simple, cheerful people who are very pleasant in their interactions. The city itself is truly beautiful in all its diversity.”

In addition, he said, this forum is considered the Global South Forum - an event that addresses cooperation, peace, dialogue, and the exchange of ideas among the countries of the Global South, aiming to unify efforts in creating one collective voice for these nations.

“We do not live alone; we live together in this world. Today, the world has become a global village thanks to technology and global development. Therefore, the countries of the Global South, and China in particular, saw it necessary to host this forum, which serves to unify ranks, create opportunities, and exchange views on finding a common framework to affirm the role of Global South countries and establish their voice at international forums.”

Dr. Al-Shafi had also delivered a speech themed“Strengthening Unity and Building Consensus: The Voice of the Global South for Peace” at the opening day session of 'Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025' held in Kunming China.

The forum also passed a Consensus which emphasized that media and think tanks from the Global South should fully leverage their role as bridges, foster broad consensus, speak up for justice, and contribute wisdom and strength to enhancing the representation and voice of the Global South in global governance, as well as to promoting world peace and stability.