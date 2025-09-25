Afghanistan Beat Myanmar 8-0 In Futsal Match
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan achieved a resounding 8–0 victory over Myanmar and qualified for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Indonesia.
The Afghan futsal players faced Myanmar, the host of the 2026 Asian Cup qualifying rounds, this afternoon (Wednesday) and won decisively with an 8–0 score.
It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan's futsal team was placed in Group H of these qualifiers alongside the national teams of the Maldives and Myanmar.
Earlier, in their opening match, the Afghan futsal team had defeated the Maldives 10–1.
In total, they scored 18 goals in two games. With these results, Afghanistan secured a spot in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Indonesia.
