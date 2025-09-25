Development Projects Worth 158M Afs Completed In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): About 98 development projects worth around 158 million afghanis have been completed and put into service in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Thursday.

Director of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Maulvi Mohammad Qasim Amini, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the schemes included canal cleaning, road construction, irrigation canals, retaining walls, culverts, bridges and a potable water supply network.

He said the projects were implemented across 87 villages in the district at a cost of about 158 million afghanis, funded by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

According to him, the work was completed within six months and created temporary employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Nabiullah Safi, the UNOPS provincial head, explained that the organisation prioritises remote areas deprived of essential services.

Painda Khan, a tribal elder, said the projects had eased major difficulties for local residents and called for further development work in the area.

Just two days earlier, UNOPS handed over 117 projects costing 60 million afghanis in Jaghatu district of the province.

hz/sa