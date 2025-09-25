Hanif Commends UNICEF's Humanitarian Support
KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif has praised the activities of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), describing its role in providing safe drinking water, healthcare services and food aid as vital.
He made the remarks during a meeting with UNICEF Representative Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, the Ministry of Economy (MoE) said in a statement.
The two sides discussed effective responses to current challenges and the creation of necessary facilities for returnees from neighbouring countries.
Hanif underlined UNICEF's work in delivering essential services such as safe drinking water, healthcare, food aid and child protection, stressing their importance and expressing hope for broader cooperation.
For his part, Oyewale shared information about UNICEF's humanitarian assistance for returnees and support for people in areas affected by the recent earthquake in the eastern provinces.
He reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to continuing humanitarian cooperation and aid delivery in Afghanistan.
