Pakistan Obstacles Delay Spin Boldak-Chaman Crossing, Impact Traders

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Local officials in southern Kandahar say that obstacles set up by Pakistan at the Spin Boldak–Chaman crossing have left thousands of commercial and other vehicles stranded, causing significant losses and difficulties for traders and travelers.

Hafiz Haqmal, Information Officer of Spin Boldak district, said the Pakistani side frequently creates obstacles and excuses that hinder the movement of vehicles and people.

He explained:“Previously, hundreds of empty trucks could cross daily, but now only 30 to 40 vehicles are allowed. As a result, nearly 18,000 vehicles are stuck here, causing serious problems for thousands of people.”

Haqmal added that while the issue has been raised in high-level discussions between both countries, no solution has yet been found. Pedestrians carrying passports, however, can cross without difficulty.

Ahmad Shah, an Afghan trader waiting to send his truck to Pakistan, said:“Earlier, an average of 1,200 trucks crossed daily, goods arrived on time and business was good. Now, Pakistan delays both loaded and empty trucks, which is harming our trade.”

Another trader, Mohammad Anwar, emphasized that all obstacles come from the Pakistani side.“Afghan authorities have never caused delays, but Pakistan holds trucks for days. This leads to spoiled goods, higher prices and losses for both traders and ordinary people,” he said.

Truck driver Sharifullah reported that whereas over a thousand trucks once crossed daily, now only about fifty are allowed.“Our trucks are stuck, goods are damaged and losses are mounting,” he said.

Rahmatullah, another driver, added:“We have been waiting at the crossing point for five days. Instead of earning, we bear expenses and our patience is wearing thin.”

Refugees also face higher transportation costs due to these restrictions. Abdul Wali said:“Previously, one truck transported migrants for 100,000 Pakistani rupees; now it costs 200,000 or more, as drivers risk delays and losses on the Afghan side.”

Abdul Baqi Bina, Deputy of the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce, said delays hurt trade for both countries, but most problems stem from Pakistan.

“We urge the Pakistani side to take serious action, as each closure or delay harms both sides,” he said.

The Spin Boldak–Chaman crossing on the Durand Line is not only a major trade route but also a vital passage for people's movement.

