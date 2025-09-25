BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: Post-Stab Notice: No Stab Ineos Finance PLC
|Issuer:
|INEOS FINANCE PLC
|Guarantor(s) (if any):
|N/A
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 800.000.000
|Description:
|SENIOR SECURED NOTES 2031
|Offer price:
|100
Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Name(s):
|BNP PARIBAS, GOLDMAN SACHS EUROPE SE (B&D), ING, ABN AMRO, COMMERZBANK
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
