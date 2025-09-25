Humanenergy E5 By Guangzhou Pure Faith Technology Co., Ltd. Wins Gold In A' Office Furniture Design Awards

Humanenergy E5

Innovative Ergonomic Chair Recognized for Excellence in Office Furniture Design by Prestigious International Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of office furniture design, has announced Guangzhou Pure Faith Technology Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Office Furniture Design category for their innovative work, Humanenergy E5. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Humanenergy E5 within the office furniture industry and design community.The Humanenergy E5 addresses current trends and needs within the office furniture industry by seamlessly integrating advanced ergonomic technology and an intelligent system to reshape the sitting experience. Its dynamic support system and zero gravity technology align with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, such as enhanced comfort, reduced fatigue, and improved work efficiency.What sets the Humanenergy E5 apart is its ability to automatically adapt to the user's sitting posture in real-time, ensuring pressure-free comfort. The chair's sleek, minimalistic design harmonizes with modern office settings while incorporating environmentally friendly materials and a modular structure. These unique features, coupled with its adherence to international BIFMA standards for safety and reliability, make the Humanenergy E5 a standout in the market.The recognition from the A' Office Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for Guangzhou Pure Faith Technology Co., Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and design excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field of office furniture design.Team MembersHumanenergy E5 was designed by a talented team from Guangzhou Pure Faith Technology Co., Ltd., including Lang Chen, Yun Wang, Huihong Yang, Weixiang Zhou, and Fengren Mo, who collaborated to bring this innovative ergonomic chair to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Guangzhou Pure Faith Technology Co., Ltd.Established in 2005, Guangzhou Pure Faith Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, intelligent manufacturing, and global sales of gaming chairs, gaming tables, intelligent ergonomic chairs, and chair accessories. With a world-class R&D center, a CNAS-certified testing laboratory, and 214 patents, the company is committed to building a new digital factory and has cooperated with over 500 brand customers worldwide.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria by a blind peer-reviewed process involving a world-class jury panel of design professionals, office furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers to create solutions that meet and exceed expectations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

