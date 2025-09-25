TN BJP Urges PM Modi To Declare Deendayal Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary As National Humanity Day
The appeal was made by BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, who said the move would be a fitting tribute to the philosopher and political thinker whose ideals of Integral Humanism continue to influence India's development path.
Prasad described Pandit Upadhyaya as a visionary leader, economist, social thinker, historian, and journalist whose contributions laid a strong ideological foundation for the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to today's BJP.
He noted that Upadhyaya's concept of Antyodaya, prioritising the welfare of the most marginalised, has been meaningfully implemented through various welfare and empowerment schemes launched under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision of Integral Humanism, or Ekatma Manav Darshan, offers a timeless framework for inclusive national growth by balancing material development with spiritual and cultural values," Prasad said.
He emphasised that the Central Government should consider institutionalising this vision by integrating it into educational curricula and encouraging research at higher levels, including M.Phil. and PhD programmes.
According to the BJP, dedicating a National Humanity Day to Upadhyaya would help young Indians understand the deeper meaning of nation-building, rooted in compassion, discipline, and social harmony.
Prasad suggested that schools and colleges across the country observe the day with seminars, workshops, and discussions on Upadhyaya's philosophy, encouraging students to cultivate empathy and service-oriented values.
He further said that Upadhyaya's ideas go beyond politics, offering universal lessons on equity and justice while respecting India's cultural identity.
"By celebrating National Humanity Day, we can motivate students and scholars to engage deeply with Upadhyaya's writings, helping shape a generation committed to constitutional values, social justice, and sustainable development," he added.
The statement also lauded Prime Minister Modi for advancing Upadhyaya's legacy by prioritising social welfare and inclusive growth.
"PM Modi's vision of self-reliance and harmony closely reflects the ideals Pandit Upadhyaya stood for," Prasad noted, adding that recognising September 25 as National Humanity Day would further strengthen India's social and moral fabric.
