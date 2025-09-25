Salman Khan Reveals Who Will Take Care Of His Children Once He Becomes Parent
The actor appeared on the first episode of the streaming chat show 'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle', along with fellow superstar Aamir Khan, and spoke about his perspective towards life and parenthood.
When the show host Twinkle Khanna asked Salman about the rumour of him wanting to adopt a child, the superstar replied in negative. However, he did express his wish to become a parent.
He said,“Children, I will have one day soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see”.
He then went on to explain how he has a whole“village” to take care of his child as and when the child is born. He said,“There's a whole village, a district, my family. The women in my family are there to take care of the children. Alizeh as grown up, Ayaan has grown up. Now we have Aayat. By the time I have kids, Aayat will be able to take care of them”.
Alizeh and Ayaan Agnihotri are the children of actor-producer Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri (Salman's sister).
Elsewhere in the show, Salman also spoke about his previous relationships. He opined that when one partner grows more than the other, that is when the insecurity sets in.“So they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other's backs. I believe that”.
He also shed light on his struggles with trigeminal neuralgia, a chronic pain disorder affecting the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from the face to the brain.
The superstar said that he faces severe facial pain that feels like an electric shock. However, the situation is much better now, he battled it for over seven years.
“I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy”, the superstar said.
