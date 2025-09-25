Two Elephants Trapped In 25-Foot Well In Jharkhand's Ramgarh, Rescue Ops Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Sep 25 (IANS) Panic and concern gripped villagers in Parsadih under the Gola forest range of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday, after two elephants -- an adult and a calf -- accidentally fell into a 25-foot-deep open well, officials said.

Both pachyderms, however, miraculously survived the fall, thanks to the low water level inside the well, officials said.

The forest department immediately swung into action and launched a large-scale rescue operation, deploying a JCB machine and other equipment to carefully pull out the trapped jumbos.

Authorities have urged villagers not to gather near the site, warning that crowding could disturb the elephants and hamper the rescue operations.

According to locals, the well -- dug under the MNREGA scheme on the land of villager Dinaram Manjhi -- is surrounded by dense bushes, making it difficult for the elephants to spot.

There is no protective wall around the well, the absence of which made it even more hazardous, leading to the mishap, locals said.

The Gola forest area has a sizeable elephant population, with a herd of nearly 42 elephants moving through the region, including three calves born recently in the nearby Hesapoda forest.

While their presence often fascinates villagers, frequent elephant movement has also triggered panic in some areas.

Wildlife experts and local residents have expressed concern over the danger posed by uncovered wells along the fringes of the forest. They warn that unless such wells are secured with fencing or covered properly, similar incidents could happen again, endangering both wildlife and human lives.

“The administration must take urgent steps to secure these open wells,” a villager said, adding,“Otherwise, elephants and other animals will continue to be at risk.”

The forest department has advised residents to remain alert, maintain a safe distance from elephant herds, and immediately inform officials if such incidents occur.