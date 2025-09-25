North Korea Presumed To Possess Up To 2,000 Kg Of Highly Enriched Uranium: South Korea

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 25 (IANS) North Korea is presumed to possess up to 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as the country has sought to dramatically expand its nuclear weapons capabilities in recent years, South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday.

The minister disclosed the assessment during a press conference, citing publicly released estimates by experts, highlighting the urgency of stopping North Korea's nuclear programs, Yonhap news agency reported.

"It is urgent to stop (it). Even at this very hour, uranium centrifuges at four locations (in North Korea) are running, probably accumulating nuclear materials," Chung said.

"Estimates (by experts) suggest North Korea possesses up to 2,000 kg of highly enriched uranium at 90 per cent and higher," he said, adding that uranium between 10 to 12 kg is enough to produce one bomb.

Chung assessed that it is now impossible to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program through international sanctions, saying that the resumption of North Korea-US talks could instead serve as a "breakthrough" in stalled denuclearisation efforts.

"It will be desirable for (North Korea-US talks) to take place as soon as possible," the minister noted.

Their resumption, once realised, could also help reopen stalled inter-Korean ties, and the government will do its "utmost" to foster an environment for talks between Pyongyang and Washington, he said.

His remarks came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a recent speech to a key parliamentary meeting, reiterated the regime's interest in resuming talks with Washington, on condition that the long-standing call for denuclearisation be dropped.

Last month, US President Donald Trump expressed hope to meet Kim this year, sparking speculation that the two leaders could hold a meeting during Trump's planned attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for October 31-November 1 in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Kim, however, ruled out talks with Seoul and rejected the possibility of unifying the two Koreas.

Despite Pyongyang's resistance, the Lee Jae Myung administration remains committed to pursuing peace with North Korea through dialogue and exchanges.

In his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Lee stressed that the era of hostility and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula should end, declaring that Seoul has no intention of engaging in hostile acts.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Lee also said Seoul would accept a possible deal between US President Donald Trump and Kim to freeze the North's nuclear programs as a "realistic alternative" on the path toward the ultimate denuclearisation.

Meanwhile, Chung disclosed that his ministry is in discussion with the defence ministry about suspending live-fire drills and military field training near the inter-Korean border.

"It is the unification ministry's position that it is fair to suspend shooting drills and field trainings in regions near the Demilitarised Zone even before the restoration of the Sept. 19 agreement," he said, referring to the now-suspended inter-Korean pact aimed at reducing border hostility.

Chung cast a negative outlook on bringing two North Korean soldiers, captured by Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, to South Korea, saying he had been told that Kyiv is opposed to the idea.

Currently, South and North Korea are internationally recognised as two separate nations, but this does not imply a "permanent" division of the two Koreas, the minister added, reaffirming the official policy of ultimately seeking unification with the North.